ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND-W vs PAK-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

File Photo

India Women will face Pakistan Women in the fourth match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday (February 12). With India boasting a commanding lead in the head-to-head record, they will be aiming to assert their dominance from the outset. This highly anticipated clash is sure to be an exciting one, as both teams look to make a statement in the tournament.

Currently ranked fourth in the world in T20I rankings, the Women in Blue emerged victorious in their last warm-up game against Bangladesh, winning by a margin of 52 runs.

Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat in their second warm-up game against South Africa. However, the performance of Aliya Riaz was a bright spot for the Pakistani side. Riaz scored an impressive 48* off 30 balls and even took two wickets, making her a key player for Pakistan as they face India on February 12. Her performance could be crucial in determining the outcome of the match.

Match Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Match 4, Women’s T20 World Cup

Date and Time: February 12, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs Pakistan- Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town provides a batting-friendly surface for T20 cricket. On average, the first innings score here is 125, with teams chasing having won more games in past matches. This makes Newlands an ideal venue for batters to showcase their skills and for teams to come away with a victory.

Live Streaming Details

The IND-W vs PAK-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

India vs Pakistan- Weather Report

The temperature is predicted to be around 25° Celsius at the start of the game and is expected to drop to 22° Celsius by the end. A cloud cover of 18-22% is forecasted to remain constant throughout the match.

IND-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women (IND-W): Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan Women (PAK-W): Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

