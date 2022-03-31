ICC Women CWC 2022: England through to the finals after defeating South Africa by 137 runs

Headlines

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC Women CWC 2022: England through to the finals after defeating South Africa by 137 runs

England Women's team has defeated the South African women's team by 137 runs in the 2nd semi-final game of the ICC women's CWC 2022

article-main
Latest News

reuters

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Danni Wyatt scored her second one-day international century as champions England crushed South Africa by 137 runs in Christchurch on Thursday to set up a mouthwatering Women's World Cup final against heavyweights Australia.

Wyatt, dropped five times by the wasteful South Africans, made 129 off 125 balls to help England put an imposing 293 for eight on the board at Hagley Oval after South Africa won the toss and elected to field. England's seamer Anya Shrubsole, the hero of the 2017 World Cup final, pressed the advantage by removing both South Africa's openers cheaply before the world's top-ranked spinner Sophie Ecclestone took six wickets as South Africa were routed for 156. 

READ: IPL 2022: KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has THIS to say about the team's loss to RCB

Having started the tournament with three straight defeats, Heather Knight`s England has rebounded with five wins. Their victory over South Africa was their most complete performance of the tournament, with Sophia Dunkley chipping in 60 in a 116-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The English may need to lift again to beat undefeated Australia, who are hot favorites after thrashing West Indies in the other semi-final and have a chip on their shoulder after being knocked out of the 2017 semi-finals. 

The final match of the ICC Women Cricket World Cup will take place on 3rd April 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE