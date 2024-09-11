Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC unveils tickets for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, free entry for....

The tournament will kick off in Sharjah, with Bangladesh taking on Scotland on October 3.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

ICC unveils tickets for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, free entry for....
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. With just 20 days remaining until the commencement of this prestigious event, the ICC has made a thrilling announcement by offering tickets starting at a mere five dirhams (Rs 114.28).

In a bid to further promote women's cricket and enhance attendance, free entry has been granted to cricket enthusiasts under the age of 18. The tournament is set to take place in the UAE, and this initiative was unveiled during a magnificent laser show held at the iconic Burj Khalifa. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice expressed his enthusiasm for the event being hosted in the UAE, emphasizing the country's commitment to diversity.

“It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams, and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams, and Under-18s will go free”.

The upcoming tournament, set to commence on October 3, will feature 10 teams competing in a total of 23 matches over the course of 18 days. The teams have been divided into two groups: Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Scotland, and West Indies. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing the other four teams in its group, leading to the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages.

The tournament will kick off in Sharjah, with Bangladesh taking on Scotland on October 3. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah, with the highly anticipated grand finale set for October 20 in Dubai. Prior to the official start of the tournament, teams will engage in warm-up matches from September 28 to October 1.

