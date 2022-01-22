ICC U19 World Cup 2022, India vs Uganda Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND U19 vs UGA U19 match live in India

A COVID-19 stricken Indian camp is all set to face Uganda in Match 22, Group B of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2021-22 on Saturday. Despite missing their key players due to the virus, the Boys in Blue did exceptionally well against Ireland and made it to the quarterfinals.

The 4-time champions have two wins under their belt and are placed at the top of the Group B standings with 4 points. As for Uganda, they are still waiting for their first win in this tournament.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs Uganda U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

Where will the match between India U19 vs Uganda U19​ take place?

The match between India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When and what time will the match between India U19 vs Uganda U19​ take place?

The match between India U19 vs Uganda U19 is slated to begin at 6:00 PM IST, on Saturday, January 22.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​India U19 vs Uganda U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs Uganda U19​ in India?

The match between India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.