ICC U19 World Cup 2022, IND vs IRE Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND U19 vs IRE U19 match live in India

Both India and Ireland got off to winning starts in their opening fixtures of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, in West Indies. While India defeated South Africa by 45 runs, Ireland ousted Uganda in their opening fixture.

Both teams are currently level on points, with India leading the group on a better net run rate. The meeting between India and Ireland becomes all the more important for both teams because they can seal their passage into the next round of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with a win.

The Indian colts will enter the fixture as favourites for a win, having won the U-19 World Cup a record four times.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs Ireland U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between India U19 vs Ireland U19​ take place?

The match between India U19 vs Ireland U19 will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, January 19.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​India U19 vs Ireland U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs Ireland U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs Ireland U19​ in India?

The match between India U19 vs Ireland U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.