ICC U19 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS U19 vs SL U19 match live in India

Australia U-19 team will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the clash of table-toppers in group D tonight, in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

While Australia defeated the hosts West Indies in their opening fixture, Sri Lanka overcame Scotland on the opening day. Both teams are thus level on points, with Sri Lanka top of group D due to their better net run-rate.

This match has the makings of a classic encounter as three-time champs of the U-19 World Cup Australia go head to head with Asian heavyweights Sri Lanka who were recently defeated by India in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Dubai.

Here are all the details you need to know about Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 take place?

The match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will be held at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Monday, January 17.

Which channel will telecast the match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19​ in India?

The match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19​ in India?

The match between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.