ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century helps India defeat Pakistan and cruise into finals

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan to make it to the finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020.

The match was like a stroll in the park for India as they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets.

The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena displayed great maturity as they went onto record the fourth successive win against Pakistan in U-19 World Cups.

Sent into the field first, the Indian bowlers made sure to curb their arch-rivals to a low score.

Pakistan lost their last 6 wickets for just 26 runs as they only managed to score 172 in 43.1 overs. Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir and opener Haider Ali were the only batsmen who scored 50 plus runs.

Sushant Mishra took three wickets while Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi took two each. The Indian captain Priyam Garg made sure to rotate his bowlers and cleaned up the lower order.

When India came in to bat, Jaiswal and Saxena played with ease as they scored unbeaten 105 and 59 each. The two even put up the highest partnership in the 2019 World Cup.

Highest partnership for IND v PAK in U19 WC:

176* Y Jaiswal - D Saxena, Potchefstroom 2020 (1st wkt)

119 S Khan - S Samson, Dubai 2014 (5th wkt)

89 M Kalra - P Shaw, Christchurch 2018 (1st wkt)

74* M Kaif - A Solanki, Durban 1998 (6th wkt)

Jaiswal was named the Man of the Match. At the post-match conference, Yashasvi Jaiswal said, "It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can't express it in words. I'll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan. It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well.

"We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket. They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals."

Yashasvi Jaiswal even notched up India's first ton in the tournament and even became the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

India will face the winner between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the final clash.