ICC U19 World Cup 2020: India U19s beat New Zealand U19s by 44 runs to top Group A

India Under19s cruised to victory by 44 runs against New Zealand Under19s via Duckworth-Lewis Method in the final Group A matchup of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday (January 24).

Both Indian openers, Divyaansh Saxena and Yashasvi Jaiswal, smashed half-centuries each in the match which was cut short to 23 overs in the end due to rain.

The Black Caps won the toss and asked the 'Men In Blue' to bat first.

While Divyaansh played a splendid innings of 52 runs off 62 deliveries, Yashasvi smashed a 77-ball 57 to help India cross the 100-run mark in 21 overs before heaving downpour forced a stoppage in play for almost four hours.

After the match was resumed and reduced to a 23-overs-a-side contest, the Indian openers hoisted a total of 115 runs from the remaining two overs with all wickets intact.

New Zealand got given a revised target of 193 runs to chase in the newly proposed overs under the DL method.

On the chase, the Kiwis lost their way and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Rhys Mariu and Fergus Lellman were the two top scorers for the Kiwis, scoring 42 and 31 runs respectively.

Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Atharva Ankolekar picked up three wickets each to help India bundle out New Zealand for 147 inside 21 overs in the end.

With this win, the Men In Blue finished top of Group A and are set to face Australia in the quarter-final on Tuesday (January 28).