ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Could there be India vs Pakistan in semifinals?

The group stage in the ICC Under-19 World Cup comes to an end and eight teams have progressed to the quarterfinals.

While India had already made it through to the quarterfinals, the victory over New Zealand on Friday has set up their clash with Australia.

Despite losing to India, the Kiwis too made it to the quarterfinal as the second team from Group A. They will face Group B toppers West Indies.

Bangladesh, they had topped Group C and will meet host South Africa, who finished second from Group D.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had topped Group D will take on Pakistan, who finished second in Group C.

As for the semifinals, the winner of the first quarterfinals will face the winner of the second quarterfinals, which means the young Indian lads could face Pakistan in the semifinals.

The Boys in Blue are favourites to lift the trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have made sure to give the young side a solid start as far as batting is concerned. No one apart from these two batsmen have got to bat more than once.

India's bowling unit also looks strong as Ravi Bishnoi ends the group stage among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament (10).

Their quarterfinals opponent Australia have been the underdogs in the tournament. They lost to West Indies but won by a great margin against Nigeria.

Quarterfinal line-up:

India vs Australia on January 28 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

New Zealand vs West Indies on 29 January at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Bangladesh vs South Africa on 30 January at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Afghanistan vs Pakistan on 31 January at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Semifinals:

Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF4 (4 February)

Winner of QF2 vs Winner of QF3 (6 February)

Plate quarter-final line-up:

England v Japan on January 27 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Sri Lanka v Nigeria on January 27 at North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom.

Zimbabwe v Canada on January 28 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom.

UAE v Scotland on January 28 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom