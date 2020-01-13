ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Kartik Tyagi hat-trick helps India hammer Afghanistan by 211 runs in warm-up game

In a bid to retain their title, India are all geared up for the Under 19 World Cup. Now in the warm-up game, they inflicted a sound 211-run thrashing on Afghanistan as they ended the game inside 18 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Verma recorded half-centuries to lead India Under 19 to 255/8 before Kartik Tyagi's hat-trick in his very first over sealed the show. Afghanistan batsmen were bowled out for a meagre 44.

0.2 - Farhan Zakhil 0.3 - Sediq Atal 0.4 - Jamshid Khan Kartik Tyagi has taken a hat-trick in India's warm up game against Afghanistan!#U19CWC pic.twitter.com/QvN2lCMOoY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 12, 2020

India had won the toss and opted to bat first but they received an early jolt with opener Divyaansh Saxena getting dismissed for a golden duck in the first over.

The lads in blue however recovered as Jaiswal and Verma added 121 runs for the second wicket.

Jaiswal hit four boundaries and a six during his 97-ball stay before deciding to retire out. Verma too retired out after completing his fifty.

Priyam Garg and Dhruv Jurel kept the scoreboard ticking and added 51 runs in eight overs.

Their partnership was broken by Abid Mohammadi, who removed both batsmen in consecutive overs.

India got a late lift as Atharva Ankolekar and Shubhang Hedge put 25 off 20 with two fours.

Afghanistan used as many as nine different bowlers with Mohammadi registering best figures of 3/19 from three overs. Fazal Haque conceded 2/48 from nine overs.

In Afghanistan's chase, pacer Tyagi removed three of the top four batsmen off the second, third and fourth ball of the innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Ishaq was the only Afghanistan batsman to enter double digits. He scored with 11.

Tyagi’s bowling was backed by Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra and Hegde, who picked up two wickets each.