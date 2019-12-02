ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Four times champions India look to defend title as they announce squad

India, who are the most successful team in the U-19 World Cup tournament - having won four editions since 1988 - have announced their 15-member squad.

India, who are the most successful team in the U-19 World Cup tournament - having won four editions since 1988 - have announced their 15-member squad.

Coached by Rahul Dravid, the young Indian side will be lead by Priyam Garg for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa early next year.

Garg - who represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic set-up - has featured in 12 first-class matches for an average of 66.69 and has a double-century against his name. The side also consists of teenage double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal - who struck 203 in 154 balls in October.

Pacers like Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, and Vidyadhar Patil, and left-arm spinners Atharva Ankolekar and Shubhang Hegde, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi are the slow bowlers picked.

Four-time winner India announce U19 Cricket World Cup squad. Priyam Garg to lead the side. pic.twitter.com/VEIPxe2a2n — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2019

According to Dravid, "If the conditions in South Africa aid the fast bowlers, we will have a pretty good attack. We have got batting down to seven, eight, nine. We have got spinners. We had enough competition for places, so that was nice to see".

Ahead of the tournament, India will play a three-match one-day series against South Africa U19, as well as a quadrangular series featuring the two teams, along with Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

The Men in Blue are pitted against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Japan in Group A. They begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 19 January, in Bloemfontein. The final will be played on 9 February in Potchefstroom.

India's squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil.