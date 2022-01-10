ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Telecast and all you need to know

The ICC U-19 World Cup, which has shaped many of Team India's current stars including Virat Kohli is back with its 14th edition that commences later this month. The group stage of the ICC U-19 World Cup will take place between January 14 to 22, and the plate stage will begin from January 25.

Final of the ICC U-19 World Cup will be played on February 5. In total, 16 teams will clash with each other for the prestigious title, with 48 games slated to be played. The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League, while the remaining will contest in the Plate across 23 days of the competition.

Team India are the most successful team having won the U-19 World Cup title four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They finished as runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition in 2020. The Indian colts have been placed in group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland.

Here is everything you need to know about the 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup 2022:

The Indian team will play their opening game against South Africa on January 15. Then they will square off against Ireland on January 19, followed by the final group game versus Uganda on January 22. India's U-19 team who recently defeated Bangladesh in the U19 Asian Cup final will be high on confidence as they look to add an unprecedented fifth crown to their tally.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Groups:

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, UAE

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

India U-19 World Cup squad:

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

India’s full U-19 World Cup schedule:

1) Jan 15: India U19 vs South Africa U19 in Providence Stadium, Guyana from 7.30 PM

2) Jan 19: India U19 vs Ireland U19 in Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad from 7.30 PM

3) Jan 22: India U19 vs Uganda U19 in Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad from 7.30 PM

Telecast and live streaming: In India, Star Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting ICC U-19 ODI World Cup. For live streaming, you can check out the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.