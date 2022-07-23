Search icon
ICC to announce hosts of upcoming Women's T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups and other events soon

During the ICC's upcoming annual conference meeting in Birmingham, the apex body will announce hosts of four upcoming global events in Women's cricket

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

The upcoming annual conference meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Birmingham later this week will see the apex body confirm the hosts of four major global events in Women's cricket. 

During the 2023-27 cycle, four marquee events in Women's cricket will be played, including two T20 World Cups, one ODI World Cup and one T20 Champions Trophy. These events were part of the six major spectacles, that ICC confirmed as part of Women's rights, which will be sold separately from men's rights for the first time in history. 

The hosts for the aforementioned Women's cricket events will be finalised by a working group, consisting of ICC directors. They will make a shortlist from all the bids received, and the host venues will be finalised.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, ICC has received 16 proposals from seven countries for the four marquee events. 

The ICC's working group, comprising of Martin Snedden, chairman of New Zealand cricket, former Indian captain and BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly, president of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, and former England women's captain Clare Connor. 

Together, they will shortlist all the bids received and thus ICC will take a final call on July 26.

Before that, however, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on July 24, subsequently, the Finance & Commercial Affairs committee meeting will take place on July 25. 

The upcoming annual conference will be a groundbreaking step as for the first time, ICC will unbundle the rights for women's and men's events, and they will be sold separately.

In total, there will be 103 matches played across the six marquee women's events, and the rights will be divided into three categories - TV, digital, TV and digital combined for the cycle of 2023-27. 

