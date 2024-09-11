ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the top five for the first time since 2021.

In a positive development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the latest Test rankings for batters. Leading the Indian contingent is Rohit Sharma, the ODI and Test captain, who has secured the fifth position. Following closely behind are left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, ranked seventh.

Notably, Joe Root has claimed the number one spot in the ICC Test batter rankings with an impressive 899 points, thanks to his outstanding performance with twin centuries. He is trailed by Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand, with 859 and 768 points respectively. Australia's Steven Smith holds the fourth position with 757 points.

Despite a lackluster performance in the recent Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests, Babar Azam has managed to climb one spot in the ICC Test rankings, currently occupying the 11th position with 712 points.

During the Rawalpindi Tests, Babar struggled with scores of 0, 22, 11, and 31, failing to reach a half-century since December 2022.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed fans with his remarkable double centuries against England earlier this year, is anticipated to make a strong comeback. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, last seen in the England Tests, will lead the Indian team once again.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who last played in the South Africa vs India Tests in Cape Town in January 2024, will be returning to the Test arena after an eight-month hiatus.

Looking ahead to the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Tests, there is a strong possibility that the trio of Rohit, Jaiswal, and Kohli will continue to excel and climb higher in the rankings.

