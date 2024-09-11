ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the top five for the first time since 2021.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a positive development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the latest Test rankings for batters. Leading the Indian contingent is Rohit Sharma, the ODI and Test captain, who has secured the fifth position. Following closely behind are left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, ranked seventh.

Notably, Joe Root has claimed the number one spot in the ICC Test batter rankings with an impressive 899 points, thanks to his outstanding performance with twin centuries. He is trailed by Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand, with 859 and 768 points respectively. Australia's Steven Smith holds the fourth position with 757 points.

Despite a lackluster performance in the recent Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests, Babar Azam has managed to climb one spot in the ICC Test rankings, currently occupying the 11th position with 712 points.

During the Rawalpindi Tests, Babar struggled with scores of 0, 22, 11, and 31, failing to reach a half-century since December 2022.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed fans with his remarkable double centuries against England earlier this year, is anticipated to make a strong comeback. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, last seen in the England Tests, will lead the Indian team once again.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who last played in the South Africa vs India Tests in Cape Town in January 2024, will be returning to the Test arena after an eight-month hiatus.

Looking ahead to the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Tests, there is a strong possibility that the trio of Rohit, Jaiswal, and Kohli will continue to excel and climb higher in the rankings.

Also read| Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

'Moment PM Modi said he speaks directly to God, we saw it as psychological collapse': Rahul Gandhi

'Moment PM Modi said he speaks directly to God, we saw it as psychological collapse': Rahul Gandhi

Selena Gomez reveals she can’t have own children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

Selena Gomez reveals she can’t have own children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement