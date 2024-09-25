Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10 after Chennai century; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma slip...

Pant, with a total of 731 rating points, showcased his talent with a brilliant century in the first Test against Bangladesh, earning him the sixth spot in the rankings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10 after Chennai century; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma slip...
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Following a remarkable century in his Test comeback, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has made a strong re-entry into the ICC rankings, securing an impressive sixth position. Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli experienced a significant drop in the rankings.

Pant, with a total of 731 rating points, showcased his talent with a brilliant century in the first Test against Bangladesh, earning him the sixth spot in the rankings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also climbed up to fifth place after scoring a half-century in the same match, accumulating 751 rating points.

Despite a slight decline in rankings, Rohit Sharma managed to maintain his position in the top ten, now standing at 716 rating points after two less-than-stellar performances. On the other hand, Virat Kohli slipped out of the top ten, now occupying the 12th spot after dropping five places in the standings.

In the latest ODI rankings, rising Afghan talent Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australian batsman Travis Head have surged into the top 10 in the Batting rankings, following their impressive performances in matches held in the UAE and England.

Gurbaz has continued his remarkable start to his ODI career by smashing his seventh century in the format before turning 23. This outstanding achievement has propelled him up 10 spots to eighth place with a total of 692 points. Gurbaz has now made history by becoming the first Afghan player to break into the top 10 positions of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Ranking.

Also read| Meet cricketer who played for India with Tendulkar, Ganguly, built multi-crore business, married Bollywood star...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
