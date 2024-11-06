The ICC Test rankings have recently been updated following India's 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has made a significant leap in the latest ICC Test Batters Rankings following his outstanding performance in the recent three-match Test series against New Zealand. Pant's impressive form in the series has propelled him five places up to sixth overall, thanks to his exceptional display with a pair of half-centuries during the third Test match. Notably, the aggressive left-hander is now just one spot behind his career-best 5th position, which he first achieved in July 2022.

On the other hand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have experienced a notable decline in the latest ICC Test rankings. Despite India's disappointing 0-3 loss to New Zealand, both veterans struggled to make an impact during the home season. Rohit managed to score only 91 runs in six innings, while Kohli could muster just 93 runs in as many outings in the same series. Consequently, their rankings have been affected by these subpar performances, causing them to drop out of the top 20.

Interestingly, both Indian batters were in the top 10 at the beginning of the home season, but after five Test matches, they have disappeared from the rankings. Kohli accumulated 192 runs in 10 innings this season at an average of 21.33, while Rohit's form was even worse, scoring 133 runs at an average of 13.3, the second worst ever for any captain at home in the format.

As a result, Kohli has plummeted eight places to 22nd, while Rohit Sharma has slipped two positions to 26th in the rankings.

Former England captain Joe Root continues to lead the rankings with 903 rating points, followed by Kane Williamson despite missing three Test matches against India. England's Harry Brook holds the third position with 778 points, while Steve Smith is in fifth place, trailing Jaiswal by 20 points.

