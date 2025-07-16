ICC Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best ratings, Joe Root dethrones Harry Brook to reclaim top spot

Root's stellar form continues to defy expectations, while Jadeja's consistent all-round brilliance has propelled him to new heights in the longest format of the game.

The latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings have brought significant shifts at the pinnacle of both batting and all-rounder charts, with England's veteran Joe Root reclaiming the coveted top spot and India's dynamic Ravindra Jadeja achieving a career-best rating as an all-rounder. These movements reflect the impactful performances from the recent Test matches, particularly England's thrilling victory over India at Lord's. Root's stellar form continues to defy expectations, while Jadeja's consistent all-round brilliance has propelled him to new heights in the longest format of the game.

Root Rises Again: Dethrones Teammate Brook

Joe Root, a consistent force in Test cricket for over a decade, has once again ascended to the summit of the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. Following his crucial scores of 104 and 40 in the Lord's Test against India, Root's rating points soared to 888, allowing him to dethrone his younger compatriot, Harry Brook, who now holds the second position with 862 points. This marks Root's eighth stint at the top of the Test batting charts, a testament to his enduring class and ability to deliver under pressure. At 34, Root is also the oldest player to hold the No.1 batting rank since Kumar Sangakkara in 2014, highlighting his remarkable longevity.

Jadeja's All-Round Excellence Rewarded

For India, the shining light in the latest rankings update is undoubtedly Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner and aggressive lower-order batsman has achieved a career-best rating as a Test all-rounder, solidifying his position as one of the game's most valuable assets. His valiant unbeaten 61 runs at Lord's, coupled with his impactful bowling performances throughout the series, have propelled him higher in the all-rounder rankings. Jadeja's consistent contributions with both bat and ball have made him indispensable to the Indian Test side, particularly in overseas conditions.

Other Notable Movements

While Root and Jadeja captured the headlines, other players also saw their rankings fluctuate. Australia's Steve Smith enjoyed a bump in the top 10 of batting rankings following his gritty performance against West Indies. In the bowling charts, Australia's Scott Boland made a significant leap to a career-best sixth spot after his six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, against West Indies. Jasprit Bumrah of India continues to hold the number one spot in the Test bowling rankings.

