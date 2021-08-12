ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root surpasses Virat Kohli, Indian captain slips further

The two top performers in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series - England skipper Joe Root and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah - have moved up in their respective batting and bowling rankings. Bumrah, after a poor outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, returned to his best with nine wickets in the game.

Bumrah moved up 10 places to break into the top 10 again at ninth place in the bowlers' rankings, which is still led by the Australian pacer Pat Cummins and India's Ravichandran Ashwin in second place. Shardul Thakur with four wickets rose up to 55th position, while James Anderson too with four wickets moved one place up to the seventh position.

There were some movements in the batting rankings too as Joe Root's with knocks of 64 and 109 moved up one place and now currently sits at fourth position after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australian duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labschagne.

Root's upsurge meant Indian skipper Virat Kohli slipped down by one position and is now at fifth. He is followed by Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant at sixth and seventh places, respectively.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a 56-run knock and opening batsman, KL Rahul, with scores of 84 and 26 also moved up the rankings. Jadeja moved up by three places to 36th spot and KL Rahul re-entered after not playing in the format for more than two years at 56th place.

England and India will take on each other in the second Test of the series at Lord's Cricket Ground, starting Thursday, August 12.