Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed a significant opportunity to claim the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, as England's Joe Root was dethroned by rising star Harry Brook. Meanwhile, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli faced setbacks after struggling in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Adelaide.

Jaiswal had reached a career-high No. 2 ranking after his impressive 161 in the Perth Test, but his scores of 0 and 24 in the second Test saw him remain at No. 4. He missed the chance to surpass Root and now sits behind No. 3-ranked Kane Williamson.

Brook, who had climbed to No. 2 after his stellar performance in the first Test against New Zealand, claimed the No. 1 spot after scoring his eighth Test century in Wellington. He now holds a slim one-point lead over Root with a total of 898 rating points.

At just 25 years old, Brook has achieved the 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters, tying with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The return to Test cricket for the India captain proved to be challenging, as he missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child. Unfortunately, he only managed to score nine runs across the two innings in Adelaide, adding to his recent struggles in the format. Since September, he has averaged less than 12 in six Tests, with only 142 runs and one half-century to his name. As a result of his poor performance in Adelaide, Rohit dropped out of the top 30 in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, Kohli did make a strong comeback with a match-winning century in the first Test against Australia, his first in the format in 16 months. However, his form dipped again with scores of 7 and 11, leading to a further drop in the rankings. He fell six places to the 20th spot, putting him on the brink of another disappointing low. After a disappointing series at home against New Zealand, the 36-year-old had previously dropped out of the top 20 on the ICC rankings for the first time in 10 years just last month.

