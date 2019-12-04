ICC Test Bowler rankings: Mohammed Shami breaks into top-10, Ravichandran Ashwin at 9th spot

India's destructive bowler - literally - Mohammed Shami has gained one spot to enter the top-10 of the latest ICC Test bowlers rankings.

His brilliant performances in the series against South Africa and Bangladesh have earned him the spot.

Shami is now the third Indian bowler in the top-10 along with Ravichandran Ashwin at 9th and Jasprit Bumrah on the 5th.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins however, continues to dominate the rankings.

Windies captain Jason Holder’s five wickets helped him move up one slot to third place with a career-best 830 points.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has broken into the top 50 with his 10-wicket haul.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc moved up four places to the 14th spot after grabbing seven wickets in the Adelaide Test.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, has also moved up 13 places to 49th among bowlers.