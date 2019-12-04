ICC Test batsmen rankings: Taking five-point lead, Virat Kohli displaces Steve Smith

When talking about the best Test batsmen in the world, two names keep popping up - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

The two have been having a neck-to-neck fight for the top spot. However, the Indian skipper is now back on top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Kohli took a clear five-point lead over Australian run machine, after a historic century in India’s maiden Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh.

Kohli - who had lost his top billing after Smith’s show in the Ashes - benefitted from his rival’s below-par show in the recent series against Pakistan.

Kohli had struck 136 in the day-night Kolkata Test to reach 928 points. Smith’s knock of 36 in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan saw him slip to 923 points from 931 before the match.

Australia opener David Warner’s epic 335 not out has lifted him 12 places to the fifth position. Marnus Labuschagne - who was ranked as low as 110th - is in the top 10 for the first time.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam also moved up two places to 13th spot, while left-handed opener Shan Masood has gained 10 places to reach a career-best 47th position.

England captain Joe Root is back in the top 10 after spending a week outside it. Rory Burns’s second Test century has pushed him into the top 40 for the first time. New Zealand star Ross Taylor has gained two places to reach the 16th spot.