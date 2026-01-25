ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Which team will participate if Pakistan pull out like Bangladesh?

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently kicked Bangladesh out of the T20I World Cup 2026 for failing to confirm their participation in the tournament. ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the 20-team tournament.
The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is making headlines weeks ahead of its commencement for all the wrong reasons. On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) kicked out Bangladesh from the tournament for failing to confirm its participation and replaced them with Scotland. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) openly came out in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since the inception of the matter when the latter denied travelling to India for its fixtures in the tournament. Now, several online reports claim that Pakistan might also consider boycotting the tournament and pulling out its name. However, no official confirmation has been received in this regard from either PCB or the ICC
As per media reports currently circulating, if Pakistan decide to pull their name off the T20I World Cup 2026, then ICC will be replacing them as well. Now, the question that comes to every cricket fan's mind is which team will replace Pakistan if they also boycott the 20-team tournament.
ICC generally avoids reopening qualification tournaments and instead fills vacant spots using a ranking-based approach. As per media reports, the Uganda national cricket team is most likely to be picked if Pakistan opt out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Uganda is currently the highest ranked teams not among the non-participating ones.
India - Hosts
Sri Lanka - Hosts
Afghanistan
Australia
England
South Africa
Pakistan
Canada
United States of America
West Indies
Netherlands
Ireland
New Zealand
Italy
Zimbabwe
Namibia
Nepal
Oman
UAE
Scotland