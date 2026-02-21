ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full fixtures, venues, groups and other details

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 kicks off with the Pakistan vs New Zealand game in Colombo on Saturday, February 21. Take a look at the complete fixtures of the super-interesting round of the tournament.

After the group stage, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 officially enters the Super 8 round with the Pakistan vs New Zealand game on Saturday, February 21, scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In the Super 8 round, eight qualified teams are divided into two groups, Group 1 and Group 2. In Group 1, include India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies, while Group 2 consists of New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final round. Let us take a look at the complete fixtures of the Super 8 round, along with venues.

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India, South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe

Group 2: England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Full Super 8 Fixtures

February 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

February 22: Sri Lanka vs England (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy)

India vs South Africa (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

February 24: England vs Pakistan (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy)

February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

February 26: West Indies vs South Africa (Narendra Modi Stadium)

India vs Zimbabwe (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

February 27: England vs New Zealand (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy)

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

India vs West Indies (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)