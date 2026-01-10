FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’

Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…

Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…

Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of…

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeCricket

CRICKET

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is set to commence on February 7.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will commence on February 7
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is less than a month away from commencement, and fans are eagerly waiting for the 10th edition of the mega ICC tournament. Ahead of the T20I tournament, most of the teams have announced their squads for the ICC event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Suryakumar Yadav as Team India's skipper, who will be looking to defend the title, which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in 2024. Let us take a look at all the squads of all teams, including the captains.

 

Group A

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

 

Namibia - Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, and Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk.

 

USA - To be announced

 

Netherlands - To be announced

 

Pakistan - To be announced

 

Group B

 

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

 

Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Traveen Mathew.

 

Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, and Brendan Taylor.

 

Ireland - Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.

 

Oman - Jatinder Singh (C), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, and Hasnain Ali Shah.

 

Group C

 

England - Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

 

Bangladesh - Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, and Shoriful Islam.

 

Nepal - Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, and Lokesh Bam.

 

Italy - To be announced

 

Group D

 

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, and Anrich Nortje.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi. Reserve: Kyle Jamieson

 

Afghanistan - Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, and Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

 

Canada - To be announced

 

UAE - To be announced

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay, Madhavan, Rakul comedy
UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’
UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of…
Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury
Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to...
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement