ICC T20I World Cup 2026: How much money will Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India earn on beating New Zealand in Finals?

CRICKET
Do you know how much the winning team of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final will earn? Check out the whopping prize money amount here.
The much-awaited final of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand is just a few hours away. Both sides have had a wonderful journey so far in the tournament and are all geared up to leave no stone unturned in claiming the title. Apart from the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy, the winning team will also take home a whopping amount of prize money along with it. Do you know how much it is? Let's find out.
Ahead of the commencement of the 20-team tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a prize pool of $13.5 million, which is roughly Rs 125 crore. This prize pool is around 20 percent more than the previous edition in 2024.
If the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India manage to beat New Zealand in the finals tonight, they will take home $3 million (approximately Rs 27.60 crore) along with the silverware. While the champions will get the biggest reward, the runners-up will also not leave empty-handed, as they will receive $1.6 million (approximately Rs 14.7 crore).
Not only the finalists but also other participants in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be rewarded with prize money. The teams which were defeated in the semi-final round (England and South Africa) will get $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.26 crore) each.
Teams like Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies, which played in the Super 8 round, will get $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore). Lastly, all the teams that played in the group stage will also receive $250,000 (approximately Rs 2.30 crore) each.