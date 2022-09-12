Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announce Team India's squad

BCCI on Monday announced Team India's squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 and netizens flooded Twitter with reactions and hilarious memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Check out top 10 memes after India's squad announcement for T20I World Cup 2022

After India's exit from Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Blue will gear up for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia. BCCI on Monday announced a 15-man squad for India's World Cup campaign, with Rohit Sharma set to lead the side Down Under. 

KL Rahul will deputise for the skipper, whereas Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have both been included in the team. Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the roster, while Mohammed Shami has also been named in the standby list of players, after India's acrimonious exit from Asia Cup. 

Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among some of the notable absentees from the side. 

READ| 'Congratulations DK' trends on Twitter, Karthik's pic with Rohit Sharma from 2007 T20 World Cup resurfaces

Netizens meanwhile flooded Twitter with reactions, while some were happy for Karthik's inclusion as 'Congratulations DK' trended on Twitter, some users were furious about Sanju Samson's exclusion. There were some who as usual won the internet with their hilarious memes. 

Check how netizens reacted to India's ICC T20I World Cup 2022 squad:

READ| Twitterati furious after Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's T20I World Cup squad, call it 'injustice'

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the marquee event after injuring himself during Asia Cup 2022, while Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have recuperated in time and have been included in both the squads for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. 

