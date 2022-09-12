ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announce Team India's squad

Check out top 10 memes after India's squad announcement for T20I World Cup 2022

After India's exit from Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Blue will gear up for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia. BCCI on Monday announced a 15-man squad for India's World Cup campaign, with Rohit Sharma set to lead the side Down Under.

KL Rahul will deputise for the skipper, whereas Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have both been included in the team. Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the roster, while Mohammed Shami has also been named in the standby list of players, after India's acrimonious exit from Asia Cup.

Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among some of the notable absentees from the side.

READ| 'Congratulations DK' trends on Twitter, Karthik's pic with Rohit Sharma from 2007 T20 World Cup resurfaces

Netizens meanwhile flooded Twitter with reactions, while some were happy for Karthik's inclusion as 'Congratulations DK' trended on Twitter, some users were furious about Sanju Samson's exclusion. There were some who as usual won the internet with their hilarious memes.

Check how netizens reacted to India's ICC T20I World Cup 2022 squad:

None of them is in WC squad https://t.co/H4el3pW65r — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 12, 2022

This what happens when selectors meeting day



No Shreyas Iyer in main squad

No Samson in main squad



One more world cup loss coming up pic.twitter.com/KgA5Zlp100 — Lost Soul (@soul_jitu) September 12, 2022

Sanju and Avesh Khan checking their name in team's world cup squad sheet : pic.twitter.com/BqHySCHK0K — Aryan (@iAryan_Sharma) September 12, 2022

reaction of Johns when he doesn't find Sanju Samson in the WT20 squad pic.twitter.com/7t0mZo1USD https://t.co/3GpQfc3Utl — (@anubhav__tweets) September 12, 2022

Pant in T20 squad: pic.twitter.com/oOAE1G4NRG — The Lost Guy (@TheLostGuy_) September 12, 2022

Sanju Samson to BCCI when they don't include him in T20WC squad. pic.twitter.com/doZKBL4w1X — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) September 12, 2022

Searching his name in any of the three squads pic.twitter.com/Z7QftFSvnb — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 12, 2022

Scenes after the announcement of Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/kBSWMHqEUM — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 12, 2022

Each and every Indian cricket lovers wants Sanju to be in squad for T20 World Cup. In all social media platforms I can see normal people wants & includes Sanju in to their squad. I hope @BCCI won't disappoint us this time. #SanjuSamsonforT20WC#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/bYMrcItzAb September 12, 2022

READ| Twitterati furious after Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's T20I World Cup squad, call it 'injustice'

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the marquee event after injuring himself during Asia Cup 2022, while Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have recuperated in time and have been included in both the squads for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.