ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar Yadav trails Mohammad Rizwan by 16 points, KL Rahul jumps 7 spots

Suryakumar Yadav in 2nd place, KL Rahul rises in latest ICC T20I rankings

Team India ace Suryakumar Yadav, who won the Player of the Series Award during the recently concluded India vs South Africa T20I series is closing in on Mohammad Rizwan's numero uno spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

Having scored 119 runs in the 3 T20Is against South Africa, including two fifties in the first two matches, SKY has remained in second place, behind Rizwan, but he now trails the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman by a mere 16 points.

Elsewhere, KL Rahul also impressed during the recently concluded series, scoring two fifties, while he was rested for the third T20I in Indore. As a result, the 29-year-old opener has jumped seven places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, moving to 14th place on the updated list.

READ| IND vs SA: Top 5 outstanding performances in the India vs South Africa T20I series

While Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stands in 16th place with 604 rating points, ahead of him in 15th place is former India skipper Virat Kohli with 605 rating points.

The race for top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters is heating up



Detailshttps://t.co/V4Wvk0Cbhv — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2022

SKY could have overtaken Rizwan had he managed another fifty-odd total in the final T20I in Indore, alas he was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs. It means that the battle for the number 1 T20I ranked batsman is going to go down to the wire during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

READ| Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is ranked third and he could also reclaim the top spot, should he continue to find his lost rhythm in the upcoming tri-series versus Bangladesh and New Zealand.