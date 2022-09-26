ICC T20I Rankings: India extends its lead by 7 points at the top after T20I series against Australia

Team India

India's thrilling six-wicket win with just one ball to spare against Australia in the series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad has helped Rohit Sharma`s side extend its lead at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, and they are now seven points clear of second-placed England.

Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped the hosts clinch a final-over thriller on Sunday and that helped India improve their T20I team ranking by one point to 268 overall, which is seven points clear of England (261 points).

It was England`s narrow loss in the fourth game of their seven-match series against Pakistan on Sunday that helped India increase their lead at the top of the charts, with Moeen Ali's side falling to a dramatic three-run loss in Karachi.

The series between England and Pakistan is tied at two games each, with plenty of rankings points still at stake with three more matches to go in Lahore ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Pakistan are currently tied with South Africa for third place on the team rankings with 258 points, but could rise as high as second by winning the remaining three matches against England. England will maintain a second place on the rankings should they win one of those contests, while South Africa will get the chance to stake their claim when they take on India in a three-match series that commences on Wednesday, according to ICC.

New Zealand remain in fifth place on the T20I team rankings with a total of 252 points, with Kane Williamson's side next in action just prior to the start of the T20 World Cup when they host Pakistan and Bangladesh for a tri-series on home soil.

Sixth-placed Australia drop one point to 250 overall following their series loss to India, with the reigning T20 World Cup champions still scheduled to play six matches -- against West Indies, England and India - before they get the chance to defend their trophy at home.