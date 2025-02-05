This increase follows his outstanding performance in the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai, where he scored an impressive 135 runs off just 54 balls.

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has made a remarkable jump in the ICC rankings for men's T20I batters, soaring up 38 places to secure the second position. This rise comes after his amazing performance in the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai, when he struck an explosive 135 runs off 54 balls. Abhishek's remarkable innings earned him 829 rating points, allowing him to outperform teammate Tilak Varma in the standings.

Abhishek's strong form was evident from the start of the series against England, when he hammered 79 runs off only 34 balls in Kolkata, helping India to a successful chase of 133 runs. Although he did not match his success in the next three innings, Abhishek delivered a standout effort in the final T20I, hitting seven fours and 13 sixes to help India win by 150 runs.

At present, Travis Head occupies the top position in the T20I batting charts, with Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav completing the top five batters in the rankings.

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who took the most wickets in the series against England, climbed three places to share second place in the T20I bowling rankings. Varun got 14 wickets in five matches, at an amazing average of just 9.85.

His strong T20I achievements won him a position in India's ODI squad against England, and he took his second five-wicket haul during this series. Currently, he is tied on rating points with England's Adil Rashid, who temporarily got to the top of the rankings during the series until losing it to Akeal Hosein after finishing 1 for 41 in Mumbai. Varun and Rashid trail Hosein by only two points.

