ICC T20I batsmen rankings: KL Rahul jumps three spots, Virat Kohli on 10th after heroics against West Indies

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 02:25 PM IST

India beat West Indies with an emphatic 67-run victory in the T20I series decider in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat, India rode on KL Rahul (91), Rohit Sharma (71) and Virat Kohli's (70*) heroics as they put on a total of 240 for three on the scoreboard.

India then restricted their opponents to 173/8 with only West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard (68) posing a real threat.

The performances put up by India's top three has got them new positions on the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings list.

While KL Rahul jumps three places to reach the 6th spot, Virat Kohli jumps five to enter the top 10.

Rohit Sharma, however, slips a position and is on the ninth spot in the list lead by Pakistan's Babar Azam. 

In the three-match T20I, India had won the first in Hyderabad but lost the second in Trivandrum. 

India opted for a power-hitting approach from the very first ball and ended up smashing 16 sixes in total - 4 more than what WI managed in reply. 