ICC T20 World Cup: What will be Super 12 points table situation if Bangladesh beat India

India and Bangladesh are all set to face each other in the match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in Adelaide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh

Rain may play a spoilsport in the crucial match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. After being blown away by South Africa's pace and bounce in a five-wicket loss at the bouncy Perth, India is hoping to seal the Semi Final spot with a win against Bangladesh to bring its T20 World Cup campaign back on track.

READ: With England winning against New Zealand, here's look at qualification scenarios for all the teams from Group 1

A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open. If the match is abandoned, India will be on five points with its last league game against Zimbabwe a must-win.

It also gives Bangladesh, which plays Pakistan last, a crack at the semifinals. Even Pakistan, despite just one win, can still scrape through if it wins its remaining two matches.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

READ: 'Really happy with the performance of Arshdeep Singh at the start of the innings'; says head coach Rahul Dravid

If rain plays a spoilsport in the match between India-Bangladesh, It will open up the group with at least 4 teams still in contention to be in the semi-finals.

India (5 points) would need to beat Zimbabwe by a big margin in the last match to avoid any run-rate collision with Bangladesh, while South Africa (5 points) would have to beat the Netherlands to top the group.

But in the worst-case scenario, If Bangladesh beats India, then the Indian team may well end up at 6 points and if Pakistan beats Bangladesh then there will be a three-way tie between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh at 6 points keeping if India beats Zimbabwe in their final group game.

This will mean that the 2nd team from this group will go ahead on the basis of the Net Run Rate. So considering this situation, India-Bangladesh match is kind of a must-win encounter for both the teams.

