ICC T20 World Cup: Watch Pakistan 'Superfan' Momin Saqib's hilarious interview on IND vs PAK T20 WC clash

Momin Saqib

The fans are eagerly waiting for the contest between India and Pakistan in Melbourne in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam would be hoping that their sides rise to the challenge and put up a good show in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Ahead of the match, comedian Momin Saqib, who is famous as 'Maro Mujhe Maro' guy, gave a hilarious interview on Saturday, saying India-Pakistan matches are the "mother of all matches" and he even guaranteed that rain would not play spoilsport for this contest.

"Australia is so far away, if we have come this far, you can only guess the excitement that is there for the tournament. When it is India vs Pakistan, the entire energy, limelight is on this India-Pakistan match, it is the mother of all matches," said Saqib in a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter.

"Fans were worried about rain playing spoilsport, I told them let's bring buckets, even if it rains, we will collect the water and dump it out. You just see the weather now, the sun is out, so much Vitamin-D. Even if it rains, we will collect the water," he added.

The forecast for the rest of Sunday looks a tad better. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday, between 2 to 5 mm. “Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely this evening,” it further states. It is also worth noting that reserve days have been scheduled for both semifinals and finals. However, there are no reserve days for the league stage.

Current Weather report of Melbourne

There is some good news coming in while Melbourne has woken up to overcast skies, rain has stayed away so far. The forecast for the remainder of the day looks promising. India even practiced in dry conditions on the eve of its match against Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The Melbourne pitch is known for being a well-balanced venue for both bat and ball. The bowlers will get good bounce and carry in the early stages of the match. With the overcast conditions, the ball is expected to swing. The bounce will remain consistent and the batters will get value for their shots. The spinners might not get much help off the track.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi