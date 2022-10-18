ICC T20 World Cup update: Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of next game against Netherlands due to injury

Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka faces a massive blow as speed star Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Netherlands clash. The Sri Lankan bowler picked up an ankle injury in their qualifier match against UAE. The Chairman of the Medical Committee of Sri Lanka Senior Prof Arjuna De Silva has confirmed that the bowler will miss the match against the Netherlands.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 17th over. Going up to bowl to Junaid Siddique, Chameera completed his run-up but couldn’t execute his delivery. Chameera was seen, hobbling up by the side of the pitch.

Chameera was then spotted shaking his head and gingerly walking and hobbling away with the team physio. He didn’t spend a single moment on the pitch anymore and moved away from the pitch.

There are also concerns over Danushka Gunathilaka, who missed the UAE game, and Pramod Madushan, with both due to go for scans on hamstring injuries, although Sri Lanka's medical team are hopeful the latter's is not too serious.

The loss of Chameera and, potentially, Madushan is a blow after Sri Lanka's bowlers dominated the match against UAE, dismissing the opposition for 73 inside 18 overs. There remains concerns over the side's batting, after they collapsed from 117 for 3 in the 15th over to only post 152 for 8.