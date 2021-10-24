T20 World Cup: Team India take the knee, Pakistan put hands to hearts moments before start

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India-Pakistan match: Team India took the knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement of the West.

Moments before the start of the high-octane Super 12 encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India took the knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement of the West. Pakistani players were seen standing with their hands on their hearts.

While the Indian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the knee on the pitch, the rest of the team made the symbolic gesture on the boundary ropes in front of the dugout.Rohit Sharma was also seen speaking to Babar Azam before the gesture.

Team India Knee down for the humanity - Together. pic.twitter.com/oWfo33pX6R — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 24, 2021

Azam won the toss and put Kohli and company to bat first. India have been off to a shaky start and are three wickets for 36 runs after 6 overs. Top order batters Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have departed back to the pavillion. Skipper Virat Kohli is now tasked with stabilizing the innings alongside Rishabh Pant.

KL Rahul now departs for 3 as the Pakistan pacer delivers another wonder of a delivery!#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/5S5joaKo4o — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021

Indian fans have been appreciating the team on Twitter for the mark of respect.

Team India look to maintain their perfect record against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, having won all five clashes between the two teams between today's match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021.