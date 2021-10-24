T20 World Cup: Team India take the knee, Pakistan put hands to hearts moments before start

Headlines

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Team India take the knee, Pakistan put hands to hearts moments before start

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India-Pakistan match: Team India took the knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement of the West.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 24, 2021, 08:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Moments before the start of the high-octane Super 12 encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India took the knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement of the West. Pakistani players were seen standing with their hands on their hearts. 

While the Indian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the knee on the pitch, the rest of the team made the symbolic gesture on the boundary ropes in front of the dugout.Rohit Sharma was also seen speaking to Babar Azam before the gesture. 

 

 

Azam won the toss and put Kohli and company to bat first. India have been off to a shaky start and are three wickets for 36 runs after 6 overs. Top order batters Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have departed back to the pavillion. Skipper Virat Kohli is now tasked with stabilizing the innings alongside Rishabh Pant. 

 

Indian fans have been appreciating the team on Twitter for the mark of respect.

Team India look to maintain their perfect record against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, having won all five clashes between the two teams between today's match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple with family amid Kushi box office success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE