ICC T20 World Cup: Team India begin preparations with first training session in Perth

A day after arriving in Perth, Western Australia, Team India wasted no time getting to work on their preparations for the T20 World Cup. On Friday morning, India held their first training session at the legendary WACA Stadium.



The Indian T20I squad and support staff departed Mumbai on Thursday for Australia, a day after finishing a three-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of Indian players entering the renowned Perth Cricket Ground on a bright, sunny morning.

Hello and welcome to WACA #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Unlike their competitors, India will not be playing competitive cricket in the coming weeks as they prepare for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16. India will face Western Australia XI in two practice matches at the WACA in Perth on October 10 and 13.

India will play Australia and New Zealand in pre-tournament official warm-up matches at the Gabba in Brisbane before facing arch-rival Pakistan in their Super 12 opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India traveled to Australia with a 14-member team since they have yet to replace Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Captain Rohit Sharma said that India will make a decision on Bumrah's replacement once they arrive in Australia.

Notably, before their departure, skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik cut a specially-designed T20 World Cup cake in Mumbai. India players wore blue blazers as the complete contingent gathered for a group photo, including players and support personnel.

India enters the T20 World Cup after winning two home series against Australia and South Africa. Rohit Sharma's men appear to have put the disappointment of the Asia Cup early elimination behind them in order to come back strong in the home series.

