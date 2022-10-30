Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed takes 3 wickets as Bangladesh wins nail-biting match against Zimbabwe by 4 runs

Chasing a target of 151, The match went down to the wire in the last over but Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and took2 wickets in the final 2 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Taskin Ahmed

With 16 needed offinal over, Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and took2 wickets in the final 2 balls and that led to Bangladesh winning their first super-12 match in group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

You don't see such a match like this too often. What drama. What.A.Game! Simply too good. Too good to be true but it has really happened. Believe us. Another heart-stopper of a game involving Zimbabwe and even better than the last one against Pakistan. Just behind the India Pakistan game. 

The last over had more action than some other games as a whole. The game looked dead when Evans holed out and 15 were needed off 4 but Ngarava struck 10 off the next 2 to bring it back. But he got out and then the real drama happened. Muzarabani seemed to have been stumped with 5 needed off 1.

The players shook hands and went to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to have a look at where Nurul collected the ball - it was in front of the stumps and it was a no-ball. The players were called back to play that last ball, with it being a free-hit and license for Muzarabani to swing. But Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and fired in a dot to end things for good this time. Bangladesh win a memorable game by 3 runs and put a big dent in Zimbabwe's chances of making it to the semi-finals.

