ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya term Virat Kohli's innings against Pakistan as 'best ever'

Virat Kohli was in tears after R Ashwin hit the winning runs as the former India captain came up with a match-winning knock in a 160-run chase against Pakistan at the MCG. The Melbourne crowd cheered for Kohli as captain Rohit Sharma took him up on his shoulders to celebrate the victory.

In the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the innings from Virat Kohli was the best that he has even witnessed in a T20I match and Hardik Pandya was also of the same feeling and supported Rohit Sharma's claim.

Speaking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan's openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam failed to get going, but some decent display of batting was shown by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood as they both completed their fifties.

Chasing 160 to win, India was 31/4 in 6.1 overs. However, an excellent partnership between Hardik Pandya and Kohli ensured that India remain in the contest. Even after Hardik got out, Kohli continued to show his wide range of shots as all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning runs off the final ball of the match.

Virat Kohli showcased once again why it's not wise to write him off as the former captain lit up the T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning knock of 82 not out in 53 balls against Pakistan in the Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. Kohli soaked in the adulation of more than 90,000 fans at the MCG as he played an unbelievable knock to deflate Pakistan's hopes in their T20 World Cup opener.

