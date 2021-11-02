T20 World Cup: Pakistan ease past Namibia, become first team to qualify for semi-finals

Defeating Namibia by 45 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals at the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2.

Pakistan put up a tall total of 189 runs off 20 overs, making it an uphill chase for Namibia. The in-form team then limited Namibia to 144 at the loss of 5 wickets after 20 overs to claim their fourth victory in as many games at the T20 World Cup.

With a target of 190, Namibia never looked like having a chance against the Pakistan pace line up. The African side`s score read 34/1 after the first six overs.

With runs in scarcity, Stephan Baard after a composed 29 off 29 balls walked back to the dressing room in the 9th over after getting run out. Imad Wasim removed Gerhard Erasmus in the 13th over. Craig Williams followed his countryman in the next over.

JJ Smit was dismissed in the 17th over as Namibia slumped to 110/5. In the end, Namibia fell short 46 runs short of the target. Earlier opting to bat first, Pakistan made 189-2. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 79* off 50 balls, with his opening partner and captain Babar Azam continuing their brilliant partnership with a 70 off his own.

Mohammad Hafeez added polish to the innings with a sparkling 32 off just 16 late on, with Pakistan scoring an eye-watering 130 runs in the last ten overs.