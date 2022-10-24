ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands wins the toss and opts to field first

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

In the 17th match of the ICC T20 World Cup, Netherlands have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh.

Speaking at the toss, Netherland's skipper Scott Edwards said,"We'll bowl first. We've seen the teams do well chasing and the weather will help us with that as well. Now it is about competing and getting a few wins. (On Van der Merwe) He's recovering but he's not playing this one, we've got Shariz Ahmad in and Logan van Beek is back in.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al hasan said, "We've got here late but we've had good preparation in New Zealand. Our fast bowling group has been doing really well, they have improved a lot. Apart from my performance, how I guide the team will be really important since we've got many youngsters in this team. Mehidy Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot are not playing."

Netherlands vs Bangladesh playing XI

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud