ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: When and where to watch final match between England-Pakistan

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan advanced into the Final by beating New Zealand in the Semi Final 1 match on Wednesday, 9 November whereas England progressed into the Final of the T20 World Cup by comprehensively beating India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday.

England smashed all sorts of records as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales sealed a whopping 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide. The duo put on an unbeaten 170-run stand as England sealed their place in the final against Pakistan in Melbourne. The Men in green meanwhile defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side on Wednesday in Sydney.

Both teams finished second from their respective groups in the Super 12s and their chances of securing a semi-final spot at one stage looked very unlikely. But both sides made a terrific comeback not only to reach the semis but also to go all the way to the finals. The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, which Pakistan won. England will be looking to set the record straight now by lifting the trophy at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

When will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Sunday, 13 November.

Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.