ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland wins the toss and opts to bat first, Prathum Nissanka rested

Sri Lankan Cricket Team

Speaking at the toss, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said, " We're going to bat first today. It is a wicket we have played on before, so we'll try to get as many runs as possible. Last week was high pressure cricket for all of us, and to come through it is amazing. They have some world class spinners, we've got to counter that. We've got to play Afghanistan recently, so that should help us. We've got to be at our best to beat Sri Lanka. No changes for us.

READ: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation after change in Melbourne weather

Sri Lankan skpper Dasun Shanaka informed about his playing XI and said that Prathum Nisakka has been rested in this game. He said, " Nissanka is struggling with a groin injury, so we rest him for this game. The boundaries on the side are shorter, and straight ones are over 80 metres. So that's going to be something to keep in mind.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland playing XI

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little