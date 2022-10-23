ICC T20 World Cup: 'India main aayenge toh vahan....', Mohammad Rizwan's hilarious chat with Indian fan goes viral

Mohammad Rizwan

Apart from being an incredibly consistent batter for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan is also quite a jolly human being and loves to interact with fans. The same was seen in a video that went viral on Twitter.

Rizwan was practicing in the nets ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against India at the MCG on Sunday. Some Indian fans were watching him bat and asked him to hit a six, saying that they had come all the way from India to see him bat.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which some Indian fans are having a banter session with Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan. The fans ask Rizwan, who was busy in a nets session, to hit a six. They say: "Ham India se aaye hai, ek chakka maar do." Rizwan gives a reply that makes these fans laugh: "India mein aayenge toh waha dikha denge."

The India and Pakistan cricket fans are all set for an epic contest between the two teams tomorrrow on October 23 (Sunday) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the T20 World Cup 2022. The match remains under a rain threat as bad weather is expected to play a spoil sport in the match. However, some good news has come from Melbourne which is that the prediction for rain has reduced from 80 percent to 20 percent in the city for October 23.

That means we might just see an India vs Pakistan contest, even if it is a rain-curtailed match. It would be interesting to see what team combinations both team make for the Mother of All Clashes on Sunday evening.