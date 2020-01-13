ICC T20 World Cup: ICC to increase teams to 20 for 2023-2031 cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering to increase the number of teams in men’s World T20.

The ICC wants to increase the number of teams from 16 to 20 in the World T20 for the 2023-2031 cycle, a report in telegraph.co.uk stated.

The report also said that if the World T20 expanded to 20 teams, several options could be considered for the short format.

One is about having all 20 teams enter at the same stage - meaning a simple format of four groups of five teams each could be used, with the leading teams advancing to the knockouts.

Another could be about the two-tier format, which is currently used in the World T20. In this, the leading countries only join the tournament in the second stage, and other countries compete to qualify from the first stage. The additional countries would then merge with the others in the opening stage of the tournament.

It is also said that the ICC is considering such measures to popularise cricket in the US.

If the tournament is increased to 20 teams, there would be an increased chance of the US participating in the competition.

This is not the only change ICC intends to make. According to reports, ICC is also considering creating new Champions Trophy style events for both the T20 and ODI format, each featuring a select number of sides.

Not just this, ICC will also be discussing the controversial four-day Tests format in the meeting which are scheduled to be held in March.