ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at top 5 run-scorers and wicket-takers from the tournament

Virat Kohli

Ben Stokes yet again proved man of ig games as he played a fighting knock of half-century to win the 2nd T20I World Cup for England. Pakistan gave a target of 138 runs and England lost some early wickets during their chase but Ben Stokes kept his calm and Moeen Ali too played a handky knock to win the game for ENgland.

READ: 'The whole Pakistan...', Netizens react with hilarious memes as England Beat Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022

ICC World Cup 2022 highest run scorer and wicket taker

India’s Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, where he has scored 296 runs at 98.67, whereas Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd is at the 2nd spot with 239 runs at 34.57. Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd highest with 239 runs at 34.57, whereas Jos Buttler and Sikandar Raza complete the top-5 list.

READ: England become first team in cricket history to hold both ODI and T20 World Championships

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 15 wickets under his name. England’s Sam Curran and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede finished at the 2nd spot with 13 wickets each, whereas Blessing Muzarabani is at the 4th spot with 12 wickets. Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeran and Joshua Little have 11 wickets each.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup, where he has scored 1141 runs at 81.50 with the help of 14 half-centuries. He has a S/R of 131.30 in the T20 World Cup where 89* has been his highest score. Shakib al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup’s history with 47 wickets in 37 matches.