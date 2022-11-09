ICC T20 World Cup: Chris Jordan set to replace injured Mark Wood in England's playing XI

Chris Jordan replaces Mark Wood

Indian Cricket Team is peaking at the perfect time as the Men in Blue has won 4 matches out of 5 in the group stage. The Men in Blue have looked solid in their approach. Skipper Rohit Sharma will have to be spot on with his captaincy as mighty England would be well prepared for the challenge.

England Cricket Team has had a topsy-turvy tournament so far where the team has regrouped quite quickly after the shocking defeat against Ireland. England would be banking on their openers: Alex Hales and Jos Buttler as the duo have been quite fantastic in laying the foundation for the team.

England Cricket Team has been dealt with a massive blow as Mark Wood is not 100% fit for the clash. “Dawid left the field the other day with a small niggle and Woody has had a little bit of stiffness, but we trust the medical team. We trust those two guys as well and we’ll give them as long as possible.”

“You need guys to be fit to participate in the game. In all sport you have players that don’t always play at 100 percent, but you have to be able to fulfill your role in the team. We have 15 guys preparing to play and there’s been some really tough selections throughout the whole tournament. We’ve got some fantastic players who have not yet played in the tournament and they’re all desperate to make their mark if given a chance.” he added.

Finding a like-for-like replacement for Mark Wood won’t be easy as the speedster has got some serious pace. At the same time, Chris Jordan has got a golden chance to stamp his authority as the fast bowler who has been part of the team for quite some time.

Phil Salt also appears likely to play for the first time in this tournament, with Dawid Malan struggling in his bid to overcome a groin strain sustained during England's win against Sri Lanka. Salt is expected to be carded at No. 3 but could slide down the order if England start well, in keeping with the flexible batting order they have used throughout the World Cup.