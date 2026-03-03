FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What if SA vs New Zealand semi-final gets washed out? Check all final qualification

The first semi-final match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played between South Africa and New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What if SA vs New Zealand semi-final gets washed out? Check all final qualification
SA vs NZ Semi-final clash will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4
In the last leg of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, South Africa and New Zealand are set to lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the first semi-final game on Wednesday, March 4. However, cricket fans are curious to know what will happen if the upcoming contest gets washed out due to rain. If the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final match gets washed out on Wednesday, then there is a reserve day to ensure the match gets completed.

 

What happens if SA vs NZ semi-final match gets washed out due to rain?

 

If the match gets called off even with the reserve day due to rain, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 round will advance to the final at Ahmedabad. Since South Africa topped Group 1 with three wins and have higher ranking than New Zealand, the Men in Green will proceed to the next round.

 

Why South Africa qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

 

The Aiden Markram-led side won all their games in the Super 8 round, comfortably defeating India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. They topped Group 1 with six points and a much better Net Run Rate (NRR).

 

SA vs NZ Semi-Final clash: Squads

 

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton (WK), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kwena Maphaka.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips, Fin Allen, and Rachin Ravindra.

