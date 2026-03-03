Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display
RCB fans rejoice as Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host five home fixtures in IPL 2026
US-Iran War: Fuel prices hike in India? 25 days of crude oil, refined oil stock; Here's all you need to know
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif join them
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What if SA vs New Zealand semi-final gets washed out? Check all final qualification
Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Indian Air Force re-opens online applications; Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply, last date to fill form and more
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here
CRICKET
The first semi-final match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played between South Africa and New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
In the last leg of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, South Africa and New Zealand are set to lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the first semi-final game on Wednesday, March 4. However, cricket fans are curious to know what will happen if the upcoming contest gets washed out due to rain. If the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final match gets washed out on Wednesday, then there is a reserve day to ensure the match gets completed.
If the match gets called off even with the reserve day due to rain, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 round will advance to the final at Ahmedabad. Since South Africa topped Group 1 with three wins and have higher ranking than New Zealand, the Men in Green will proceed to the next round.
The Aiden Markram-led side won all their games in the Super 8 round, comfortably defeating India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. They topped Group 1 with six points and a much better Net Run Rate (NRR).
South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton (WK), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kwena Maphaka.
New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips, Fin Allen, and Rachin Ravindra.