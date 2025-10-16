ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE book final berth as all 20 teams confirmed — Full list inside

Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 8, will feature all 20 participating teams now confirmed, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) clinching the final spot.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has clinched the 20th and final spot for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Their crucial win against Japan in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier held in Oman secured their position in this esteemed tournament, completing the roster of nations ready to vie for the prestigious trophy.
The UAE joins Nepal and Oman as the three teams that have successfully emerged from the competitive regional qualifier. This achievement marks the UAE's third participation in the T20 World Cup, having previously taken part in the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.
The qualification process for the 2026 event saw 12 teams gain automatic entry, while the remaining eight positions were filled through regional qualifiers. The automatic qualifiers consist of the two host nations, the top eight teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the next two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.
The stage is now set for what is expected to be an exhilarating tenth edition of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in February and March 2026.
Full List of Qualified Teams:
Hosts
India
Sri Lanka
2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Performance (Top 7 Teams)
Afghanistan – Super 8s
Australia – Super 8s
Bangladesh – Super 8s
England – Super 8s
South Africa – Super 8s
United States – Super 8s
West Indies – Super 8s
ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings (Top 3 as of 30 June 2024)
Ireland
New Zealand
Pakistan
Regional Qualifiers
Africa:
Namibia
Zimbabwe
America:
Canada
Asia-East Asia-Pacific:
Nepal
Oman
United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Secured final spot by defeating Japan in Super Six
Europe:
Italy
Netherlands
