ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE's Aayan Afzal falls over boundary ropes comically while returning to dressing room

Aayan Afzal

UAE started their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers Round 1 fixture against Netherlands and it hasn’t been the best of starts for the gulf nation. Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, UAE could manage just 111 for 8 in their 20 overs and despite a brilliant effort from the bowlers, they lost it by three wickets. During the first innings in Geelong, a rare instance of Aayan Afzal Khan stumbling to the ground took place.

Aayan Afzal Khan who came out to bat at no.9 managed to get out after scoring just 5 runs from 7 balls off a Fred Klassen delivery. However, it was while he was walking back to the pavilion, that he tripped over the boundary ropes and fell straight on his face. The 16-year-old however got up immediately and walked off.

The Barmy Army, English cricket’s fan contingent, shared a clip of the teenager’s unfortunate fall in a tweet, the video having originally been posted by another user David T (@SportingTrade).

On the one hand it's a bit harsh to say the UAE looked out of their depth today. On the other... pic.twitter.com/TasEm07SVx — David T (@SportingTrade) October 16, 2022

In reply, the UAE bowlers put up a great fight. They struck early dismissing opener, Vikramjit Singh, in the second over for just 14 runs on the board. In fact, the Netherlands bowlers kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with the bowlers from UAE keeping the run flow in check.

The Dutch players just managed to get their team over the line, in the penultimate ball of the innings, as they made a mess of the rather small target of 112.