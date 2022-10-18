Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dushmantha Chameera takes 3 wickets as Sri Lanka beat UAE by 79 runs

After losing its 1st match against Namibia by 55 runs, the Sri Lankan team came back positively to beat UAE by 79 runs in the 2nd group match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs UAE

Sri Lanka (152/8) registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated the United Arab Emirates (73/10) 79 runs in a Group A Encounter. This win has moved them to the second in their classification. Dasun Shanaka's men need a win in their final fixture to keep Super 12 hopes alive.

A dominating win for Sri Lanka and they needed this after the drubbing they received at the hands on Namibia in the tournament-opener. Barring the phase where they lost four wickets for three runs within seven balls, courtesy Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick, the Islanders were pretty much on top throughout the game. 

Pathum Nissanka's 74 powered them to 152 and that turned out to be more than enough. 

With the ball, Dushmantha Chameera set the tone upfront with three quick wickets. He rattled UAE's top-order with pace and they couldn't recover from that. 

Wickets kept falling as UAE found the going tough both against pace and spin. Chameera and Hasaranga picked three apiece and the other bowlers chipped in as UAE were bowled out for 73 runs.

A low-scoring thriller followed by a one-sided encounter in Geelong today. UAE are all but out of the race for the Super 12s. The top two teams qualify for the next stage and NRR is highly likely to decide the positions in this group. Currently, Sri Lanka (+0.600) have a better NRR than Netherlands (+0.149) and a win should be enough for the Asian champions to progress. 

 

