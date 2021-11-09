ICC T20 World Cup 2021: As Virat Kohli steps down as T20I captain, Ravi Shastri makes BIG statement about Rohit Sharma

Outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday (November 8) said that star opener Rohit Sharma is a 'very capable guy' to replace Virat Kohli as T20I captain. Shastri said that Rohit Sharma has already won multiple IPL trophies as Mumbai Indians skipper and served as vice-captain of India for a long time now.

"I think in Rohit, you have got a very capable guy. He has won so many IPLs and has been the vice-captain of this side. He`s ready in the wings to take that job. As far as the T20 team is concerned, we will always have got a strong team. We might have not won this World Cup. But continuing forward, you will always have a very strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward and I still see it as a very good team," said Shastri in the post-match press conference after India won by nine wickets against Namibia on Monday.

Shastri expressed confidence that Team India will soon win an ICC trophy.

"For me, everything is important. If you are playing a big tournament or series, you play to win. So, it`s not happened this time. But it will happen another time for this team. They are far too talented not to get something like a big trophy in their hands soon. Just like they did in Australia twice. They are up in England now. The way they played bilateral cricket in the white-ball series. Somewhere down the line, things should go their way. The rub of the green should go their way," he said.

"We were disappointed with the first two games here. We lacked the daring in the second game against New Zealand. I know how important the toss is and as seen in the last three games, how important it is. I do feel it will continue to be important not as much as the weather has cooled down a bit. It`s something for the boys to learn and they will get an opportunity again next year. It`s not often you have World Cups in 12 months. Hopefully, they will go and kick some butt there," added Shastri.